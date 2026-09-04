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Sharpeville Survivors in South Africa Renew Their Fight for Justice

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By Newsroom September 4, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
South Africa’s Sharpeville Survivors Renew Fight for Justice

More than six decades after police gunfire at Sharpeville left scores dead and wounded, survivors and relatives of those killed have launched a class action against the South African government. They are seeking compensation and challenging the apartheid-era Indemnity Act that has blocked their legal claims.

At least 91 people died and 238 were wounded when police opened fire on peaceful demonstrators protesting apartheid-era pass laws. The survivors contend that the legislation, which shielded police and the state from prosecution and civil lawsuits, is unconstitutional under South Africa’s post-apartheid Constitution.

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Lawyers for Human Rights and other supporters say striking down the law could give victims and their families a path to compensation while helping confront decades of unresolved trauma and injustice.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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