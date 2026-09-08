Three Years After Morocco Earthquake, Survivors Still Await Aid

In Ighermane, roughly 90% of homes have reportedly been reconstructed, and 114 of about 150 families have received some form of state assistance. But in nearby Azgour, among…

Nearly three years after a catastrophic earthquake devastated Morocco’s Al Haouz region, killing more than 2,900 people and injuring over 5,500, the recovery remains sharply uneven: some villages…

Nearly three years after a catastrophic earthquake devastated Morocco’s Al Haouz region, killing more than 2,900 people and injuring over 5,500, the recovery remains sharply uneven: some villages…

Nearly three years after a catastrophic earthquake devastated Morocco’s Al Haouz region, killing more than 2,900 people and injuring over 5,500, the recovery remains sharply uneven: some villages have been largely rebuilt, while thousands of families are still waiting for help.

In Ighermane, roughly 90% of homes have reportedly been reconstructed, and 114 of about 150 families have received some form of state assistance. But in nearby Azgour, among the areas hardest hit, dozens of households are still awaiting reconstruction aid. Elsewhere, residents whose homes have been rebuilt continue to face shortages or limited access to water and electricity. The High Atlas Development Agency says more than 54,000 homes have been built or rehabilitated, while the government has distributed over 7.2 billion dirhams in assistance.

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Yet more than 3,000 families have reportedly said they received no state support. Some were excluded amid disputes over residency or property status. Survivors and advocacy groups are demanding greater transparency and an independent inquiry into the distribution of aid. Nearly three years after the disaster, some victims are still living in tents or damaged homes.