Namibia Rejects U.S. Health Agreement Citing Concerns Over Data

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The standoff has complicated negotiations involving more than N$730 million in possible funding. The US has maintained that the proposed arrangement would use only aggregate data, not information…

Namibia has raised sovereignty, privacy and biological-resource concerns over the agreement, putting a potential funding package for its HIV and tuberculosis programmes at risk.

Namibia has raised sovereignty, privacy and biological-resource concerns over the agreement, putting a potential funding package for its HIV and tuberculosis programmes at risk. The standoff has complicated…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Namibia has raised sovereignty, privacy and biological-resource concerns over the agreement, putting a potential funding package for its HIV and tuberculosis programmes at risk.

The standoff has complicated negotiations involving more than N$730 million in possible funding. The US has maintained that the proposed arrangement would use only aggregate data, not information that could identify individuals.

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As discussions continue, Namibia is examining alternative sources of funding to keep essential HIV services running if the two sides fail to reach an agreement acceptable to both countries.