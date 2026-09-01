Namibia Rejects U.S. Health Agreement Citing Concerns Over Data

Namibia has raised sovereignty, privacy and biological-resource concerns over the agreement, putting a potential funding package for its HIV and tuberculosis programmes at risk.
The standoff has complicated negotiations involving more than N$730 million in possible funding. The US has maintained that the proposed arrangement would use only aggregate data, not information that could identify individuals.
As discussions continue, Namibia is examining alternative sources of funding to keep essential HIV services running if the two sides fail to reach an agreement acceptable to both countries.