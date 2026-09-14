Detectives investigating the deaths of several women whose bodies were discovered in the same area of Kempton Park, on Gauteng’s East Rand, have identified concerning similarities in the circumstances surrounding the cases.
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South African Police Urge Caution After Bodies of Women Are Found
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