Somalia identifies 29 districts at high risk of Deyr season flooding

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

In a warning issued Saturday, the agency said the October-December rains are expected to be shaped by Super El Niño conditions and called on communities in vulnerable areas…

Mogadishu (AX) - Somalia is facing a heightened flood threat during the 2026 Deyr rainy season, with the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) naming 29 districts across 14…

Mogadishu (AX) – Somalia is facing a heightened flood threat during the 2026 Deyr rainy season, with the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) naming 29 districts across 14…

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Mogadishu (AX) – Somalia is facing a heightened flood threat during the 2026 Deyr rainy season, with the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) naming 29 districts across 14 regions as especially exposed to riverine and flash floods.

In a warning issued Saturday, the agency said the October-December rains are expected to be shaped by Super El Niño conditions and called on communities in vulnerable areas to prepare before flooding begins.

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“SoDMA said the warning was intended to give the public time to prepare, rather than cause alarm, helping reduce the possible loss of life and damage to property from flooding.”

The agency identified two principal forms of flooding that could affect Somalia during the rainy season.

Riverine flooding could become particularly dangerous along the Juba and Shabelle rivers, where heavy rains in Somalia and Ethiopia’s highlands may raise water levels and accelerate river flows.

Flash floods, meanwhile, could develop after intense rainfall over short periods, threatening towns, villages, roads, waterways and low-lying communities.

The 29 districts identified as vulnerable are Doolow, Luuq, Baardheere, Bu’aale, Beledweyne, Buulo Burde, Jowhar, Mogadishu, Hargeisa, Garowe, Bosaso, Qardho, Baidoa, Galkayo, Kismayo, Afgoye, Buur-dhuubo, Jilib, Afmadow, Diinsoor, Qansaxdheere, Jamaame, Ceel-Barde, Sablaale, Kuntiwaarey, Marka, Baraawe, Dhusamareb and Balcad.

SoDMA urged residents to act before floodwaters approach their homes. It advised communities to follow official alerts, locate safe areas and evacuation routes, and assemble essential items such as medicines, drinking water, food, mobile phones and important documents.

The agency cautioned children against going near floodwater and told drivers never to attempt crossing moving water when its depth is unknown.

People living near the Juba and Shabelle rivers were asked to watch river levels and official warnings closely. Residents in flood-prone locations were also advised to avoid ravines, waterways and low-lying areas during heavy rain.

“SoDMA added that it is reinforcing emergency preparedness and relief coordination at the national, state and district levels. The measures include tracking weather and flood conditions, delivering early warnings, and readying rescue boats, safety equipment, emergency shelters and other relief supplies.”

Regional and district authorities have been directed to designate evacuation centres and safe routes, while preparing transport and emergency teams, including boats and large vehicles for rescue work.

SoDMA also appealed to religious scholars, elders, women, young people, businesses and media organisations to help distribute flood alerts and safety guidance.

The warning comes as Somalia remains highly vulnerable to extreme weather. Flooding can displace communities, destroy infrastructure and interrupt access to roads, healthcare and other vital services.