US Air Force Officer Recalls 50-Hour Iran Ordeal After Fighter Jet Downing

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The officer, whose identity has not been disclosed for security reasons, was known by the mission call sign “Bravo.” He served as the weapons-systems officer on the two-seat…

WASHINGTON — A US Air Force colonel survived nearly 50 hours in hiding inside Iran after his F-15E fighter jet was shot down during a mission near Isfahan…

WASHINGTON — A US Air Force colonel survived nearly 50 hours in hiding inside Iran after his F-15E fighter jet was shot down during a mission near Isfahan…

WASHINGTON — A US Air Force colonel survived nearly 50 hours in hiding inside Iran after his F-15E fighter jet was shot down during a mission near Isfahan in April, CBS News reported.

The officer, whose identity has not been disclosed for security reasons, was known by the mission call sign “Bravo.” He served as the weapons-systems officer on the two-seat aircraft, while the pilot was identified as “Alpha.” Both men ejected after the jet was hit, but they became separated during the descent.

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The aircraft, operating under the call sign “Dude 44,” was reportedly struck by an Iranian shoulder-fired missile on April 2 as it carried out a strike near Isfahan.

CBS News reported that the mission focused on industrial facilities connected to Iran’s drone and missile programmes.

After reaching the ground, Bravo found himself behind Iranian lines. He spent nearly 50 hours concealed from view as he tried to evade Iranian forces and avoid detection.

US military and intelligence personnel ultimately found the officer and brought him to safety in a rescue operation.

His account underscores the dangers confronting US service members operating in territory controlled by hostile forces, particularly when an aircraft is brought down behind enemy lines.

CBS News said the officer’s identity remained confidential, with the call signs used because of security concerns.

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