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Man in his 50s hospitalised after shark attack in Western Australia

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 14, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
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Sydney teacher hit shark with 'left hook' during attack

A surfer in his 50s was taken to hospital after a shark bite at Glenfield Beach in Western Australia, according to the state government and local ambulance authorities.

Officials said they were alerted to the “shark incident” at about 9.45am local time, or 2.45am Irish time, at the beach, which lies more than 400km north of Perth.

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The man was in a “serious but stable condition”, national broadcaster ABC reported, citing local health authorities.

People in the area were urged to exercise extra caution near the beach.

The latest attack follows the death of a 12-year-old boy, who was bitten by a shark while swimming in Sydney Harbour in January.

Three divers were also killed in separate shark attacks between May and June, with two incidents occurring in Western Australia and another in Queensland.

In June, a woman was mauled at one of Sydney’s most popular beaches.

The woman, a school teacher, recalled last month how she threw a “left hook” at the shark before it pulled her beneath the water.

She was placed in an induced coma and later underwent an amputation of part of her left arm following the attack on 13 June.

A database documenting encounters between sharks and humans records about 1,300 incidents across Australia since 1791, more than 260 of which ended in death.

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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