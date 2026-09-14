KDF Provides Healthcare and Clean Water to Communities in Somalia

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The initiative forms part of the mission’s broader effort to respond to pressing civilian needs while strengthening cooperation between security personnel and residents.

Residents of Hoosingo Town in Somalia have received medical care and clean drinking water from Kenya Defence Forces personnel serving with the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission…

KDF Officer providing healthcare / HANDOUT Residents of Hoosingo Town in Somalia have received medical care and clean drinking water from Kenya Defence Forces personnel serving with the…

Transparency How we know

✓ Transparency How we know Confirmed

KDF Officer providing healthcare / HANDOUT

Residents of Hoosingo Town in Somalia have received medical care and clean drinking water from Kenya Defence Forces personnel serving with the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), in an outreach designed to deepen ties with the local community.

- Advertisement -

The initiative forms part of the mission’s broader effort to respond to pressing civilian needs while strengthening cooperation between security personnel and residents.

The KDF personnel from the Hoosingo area conducted a Key Leadership Engagement and Civil-Military Cooperation activity aimed at identifying priority concerns and reinforcing relationships with the local population.

The operation centred on two urgent challenges confronting the community: limited access to basic healthcare and ongoing water shortages.

“Access to basic healthcare and clean water remains vital to the wellbeing and resilience of communities facing persistent shortages,” the Ministry of Defence said.

Residents attending the medical outreach were treated for common ailments and given guidance on preventing disease, maintaining hygiene and adopting healthier practices at home and across the wider community.

By combining treatment with health education, the exercise sought to address immediate illnesses while promoting habits that could reduce the spread of disease and support better household wellbeing.

KDF personnel also delivered clean drinking water to several households in Hoosingo, offering immediate assistance to families affected by continued shortages.

The ministry said the water distribution met an urgent humanitarian need and supported broader efforts to improve conditions for vulnerable members of the community.

The exercise also provided a forum for AUSSOM personnel, local leaders and residents to meet, exchange views and raise concerns affecting the community.

According to the Ministry of Defence, direct engagement of this kind helps build mutual understanding between security forces and the people they serve.

“Addressing these essential needs not only provides immediate relief but also strengthens cooperation, trust and relationships between security forces and the communities they serve,” the ministry said.

The KDF said continued engagement and a willingness to respond to local concerns could increase confidence between residents and security personnel, especially in areas where security operations are underway.

The outreach underscores the contribution of Civil-Military Cooperation to community support within the AUSSOM mission area, alongside wider efforts to promote peace and stability in Somalia.

Its approach went beyond conventional security operations by pairing humanitarian assistance with dialogue involving the military and local residents.

The ministry said placing communities at the centre of such initiatives helps create conditions that support peace and stability by strengthening links between security forces and the populations they serve.

KDF personnel operating under AUSSOM continue to undertake similar engagements, addressing local needs while cultivating relationships seen as essential to long-term stability in the mission area.