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Tunisia to Revise 1992 Drug Law to Combat Organised Crime

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By Newsroom September 14, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 24 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Tunisia to Revise 1992 Drug Law to Stop Organised Crime
Tunisia to Revise 1992 Drug Law to Stop Organised Crime

Tunisia is moving to overhaul its 1992 narcotics law as authorities seek broader powers to dismantle increasingly organised drug-trafficking networks.

The proposed amendments could authorise tools including communications interception and undercover operations, while addressing offences linked to modern technology and cross-border criminal networks. Officials said drug-related cases had tripled, climbing from roughly 5,000 in 2020 to 15,000 in 2025, while arrests reached about 27,000.

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Authorities identify Tunisia as a transit route for drugs arriving by sea, air and land. Cocaine, ecstasy and prescription medicines such as Lyrica are reportedly becoming more widespread. Alongside tighter border controls and expanded international cooperation, the government plans to strengthen prevention and reduce demand through families, schools, the media and civil society.

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