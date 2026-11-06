DR Congo to Test New Ebola Vaccines Amid Record Outbreak

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By 1 November, health authorities had reported more than 10,500 confirmed cases and 5,126 deaths. The World Health Organization said the new candidates could become an important tool…

Developed by Oxford University with the Serum Institute of India and by US-based Moderna, the vaccines will be assessed for the first time during an outbreak caused by…

Two more Ebola vaccine candidates are set to enter clinical trials in the Democratic Republic of Congo, offering a potential new line of defence as the country confronts…

Two more Ebola vaccine candidates are set to enter clinical trials in the Democratic Republic of Congo, offering a potential new line of defence as the country confronts its largest-ever outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain.

Developed by Oxford University with the Serum Institute of India and by US-based Moderna, the vaccines will be assessed for the first time during an outbreak caused by this strain. The deadly Ebola outbreak has continued in the DR Congo for nearly six months and is now the biggest in the country’s history.

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By 1 November, health authorities had reported more than 10,500 confirmed cases and 5,126 deaths. The World Health Organization said the new candidates could become an important tool in containing the outbreak, but they must first receive national approval before they can be added to the trial already under way.