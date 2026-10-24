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Immigrant Beaten to Death in Durban, South Africa

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By Newsroom October 24, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 day ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Immigrant Beaten to Death in Durban, South Africa

A man whose identity has not been released was killed by a crowd of about 50 people in Durban, prompting a police investigation as anti-immigrant tensions continue to rise across South Africa.

Police said the man, believed to have been in his late 30s or early 40s, was initially confronted by two men at the roadside before a larger group attacked him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive has not been established. The killing follows a series of anti-immigrant protests that have become violent in parts of the country, with shops and vehicles set ablaze in Durban and Soweto.

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Nigeria, Ghana and Zimbabwe are among the African countries to voice concern about attacks on their nationals, while some have begun arranging repatriations. South Africa has faced xenophobic violence for nearly two decades, including deadly attacks in 2008 that claimed more than 60 lives. The latest unrest comes amid widespread unemployment, poverty and inequality. Researchers have said there is no evidence to support claims that migrants are responsible for crime and job losses.

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Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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