Has the United States Adopted a Regime-Change Policy Toward Sudan?

As world leaders convene in New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, a surge of diplomatic activity has intensified efforts to end Sudan’s war—and…

As world leaders convene in New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, a surge of diplomatic activity has intensified efforts to end Sudan’s war—and…

As world leaders convene in New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, a surge of diplomatic activity has intensified efforts to end Sudan’s war—and raised questions over whether Washington has effectively adopted a policy of regime change. The conflict, which erupted in April 2023, remains locked in a stalemate that has left the country largely divided between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). AllAfrica’s Boakai Fofana reports that the State Department’s latest position has prompted fresh debate among analysts.