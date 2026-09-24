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Has the United States Adopted a Regime-Change Policy Toward Sudan?

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By Newsroom September 24, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 57 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Has the U.S. Adopted a Regime Change Policy in Sudan?
Has the U.S. Adopted a Regime Change Policy in Sudan?

As world leaders convene in New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, a surge of diplomatic activity has intensified efforts to end Sudan’s war—and raised questions over whether Washington has effectively adopted a policy of regime change. The conflict, which erupted in April 2023, remains locked in a stalemate that has left the country largely divided between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). AllAfrica’s Boakai Fofana reports that the State Department’s latest position has prompted fresh debate among analysts.

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Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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