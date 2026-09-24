Türkiye Denies Reports Somalia Imposed New Visa Restrictions on Turkish Citizens

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Türkiye and Somalia have rejected reports of a new dispute over travel rules, reaffirming the close ties between the two countries.

Mogadishu (AX) — Türkiye’s Presidential Center for Combating Disinformation has dismissed social media claims that Somalia introduced fresh visa restrictions for Turkish citizens.

In a statement issued Monday, the center said visa and travel procedures between Türkiye and Somalia had not changed. Citizens of both countries, it added, continue to travel under the existing arrangements.

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“There are no new restrictions or legal changes to the visa arrangements between the two countries,” the statement said.

The center called the reports false, warning that they were intended to undermine relations and cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia. It encouraged the public to consult official institutions for accurate information on visa requirements and travel regulations.

Türkiye has emerged as one of Somalia’s most important international partners since Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, then Türkiye’s prime minister, visited Mogadishu during the 2011 famine. Ankara has since delivered humanitarian and development assistance while supporting projects in healthcare, education and infrastructure. Turkish companies also run Mogadishu’s international airport and seaport.

The partnership has expanded into the security sector. In February 2024, the two governments signed a defense and economic cooperation framework agreement, adding to years of Turkish training and assistance for Somali security forces.

Ankara has also taken on a diplomatic role in the Horn of Africa. Türkiye helped facilitate negotiations between Somalia and Ethiopia, contributing to the Ankara Declaration of December 2024, under which the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to respecting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.