Central African Republic Rebel Commander Convicted of Crimes Against Humanity

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Prosecutors said Said oversaw a prison in Bangui where people suspected of supporting Bozizé were beaten and tortured. During testimony, detainees described being confined in a windowless cell…

A former Seleka rebel commander has been convicted by the International Criminal Court of four charges, including torture and persecution, for crimes linked to the Central African Republic’s…

A former Seleka rebel commander has been convicted by the International Criminal Court of four charges, including torture and persecution, for crimes linked to the Central African Republic’s…

A former Seleka rebel commander has been convicted by the International Criminal Court of four charges, including torture and persecution, for crimes linked to the Central African Republic’s 2013 conflict. Mahamat Said Abdel Kani was part of the predominantly Muslim rebel movement that seized power and toppled President François Bozizé, prompting resistance from mainly Christian anti-Balaka militias.

Prosecutors said Said oversaw a prison in Bangui where people suspected of supporting Bozizé were beaten and tortured. During testimony, detainees described being confined in a windowless cell located beneath the floorboards of his office.

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Central African Republic Justice Minister Arnaud Djoubaye Abazène welcomed the verdict, declaring that “no victim will be left behind, and justice will be delivered at every level”.