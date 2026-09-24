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Thursday, September 24, 2026 11 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Asr 14:56
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Breaking: Central African Republic Rebel Commander Convicted of Crimes Against Humanity
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Central African Republic Rebel Commander Convicted of Crimes Against Humanity

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By Newsroom September 24, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 34 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
CAR Rebel Commander Convicted of Crimes Against Humanity

A former Seleka rebel commander has been convicted by the International Criminal Court of four charges, including torture and persecution, for crimes linked to the Central African Republic’s 2013 conflict. Mahamat Said Abdel Kani was part of the predominantly Muslim rebel movement that seized power and toppled President François Bozizé, prompting resistance from mainly Christian anti-Balaka militias.

Prosecutors said Said oversaw a prison in Bangui where people suspected of supporting Bozizé were beaten and tortured. During testimony, detainees described being confined in a windowless cell located beneath the floorboards of his office.

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Central African Republic Justice Minister Arnaud Djoubaye Abazène welcomed the verdict, declaring that “no victim will be left behind, and justice will be delivered at every level”.

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