Somali President Holds Bilateral Meetings on UN General Assembly Sidelines

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New York (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud used the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to hold a…

New York (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud used the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to hold a…

New York (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud used the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to hold a series of talks with world leaders and senior officials, the Somali government said this week.

His meetings included discussions with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

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The Somali government said the talks were aimed at deepening relations with the four countries and broadening cooperation in peace, security, development and other areas of mutual interest.

Hassan Sheikh briefed the leaders on Somalia’s advances in peace and security, state-building, democratization, economic development and the expansion of social services, according to the government.

The president and his counterparts also explored potential areas for stronger cooperation between Somalia and the countries they represent.

Hassan Sheikh separately met Frank Garcia, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for African affairs, to discuss efforts to reinforce the strategic partnership between Somalia and the United States.

The two officials reviewed bilateral relations, shared priorities and mutual interests, while exchanging views on opportunities to widen cooperation across several sectors.

Hassan Sheikh expressed appreciation for U.S. support for Somalia, particularly assistance related to state-building, security and the development of government institutions. He also underscored the importance of further strengthening ties between the two countries.

The Somali president also met Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the margins of the U.N. gathering.

The discussions centered on expanding relations and cooperation between Somalia and Kuwait in areas tied to their development and the interests of their people. They also addressed regional matters and security developments in the Middle East.

Hassan Sheikh pointed to the longstanding historic relationship between Somalia and Kuwait and urged closer bilateral cooperation, especially in security, diplomacy and development.