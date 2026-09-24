Solidarity demonstrations continue across Somalia in support of Türkiye

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Across Somalia, stadiums and town centres filled for a third straight day as thousands gathered to express gratitude for Türkiye’s humanitarian, development, security and economic support. A crowd…

Across Somalia, stadiums and town centres filled for a third straight day as thousands gathered to express gratitude for Türkiye’s humanitarian, development, security and economic support. A crowd…

Across Somalia, stadiums and town centres filled for a third straight day as thousands gathered to express gratitude for Türkiye’s humanitarian, development, security and economic support.

A crowd at one of the demonstrations held in Somalia.

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People in several cities and towns reaffirmed their appreciation for the longstanding solidarity shown to Somalia by the Government and people of the Republic of Türkiye.

Residents were joined by elders, young people, women, students and civil society representatives, who turned out in large numbers from strategically important towns to local community centres.

In several locations, stadiums and town centres were filled with people expressing gratitude for Türkiye’s humanitarian, development, security and economic engagement with Somalia.

Leaders of local administrations also attended the gatherings, standing alongside their communities to recognise what speakers described as Türkiye’s lasting contribution to Somalia’s pursuit of stability, reconstruction and economic renewal.

Speaking to a large crowd in Barawe, Governor Omar Abdullahi said the relationship between Türkiye and Somalia extended well beyond conventional diplomatic ties.

“Somalia is your second home. You are our brothers. You stood with us when the rest of the world looked away at a very critical time. We thank the Government and the people of the Republic of Türkiye, led by President Erdoğan, for this true brotherhood and for your role in helping us build a stable Somalia.”

Abdullahi said Somalis would continue to value Türkiye’s assistance and stressed the enduring importance of the relationship between the two peoples.

“We reassure President Erdoğan and our Turkish brothers and sisters that we are grateful for your support. We will never forget the true solidarity Türkiye has shown towards Somalia,” he said.

A relationship forged in difficult times

Local elders took turns addressing the crowds, recalling the humanitarian assistance Türkiye provided during some of Somalia’s most challenging periods.

Speakers pointed to Türkiye’s work in healthcare, education, infrastructure, security and humanitarian relief, while also welcoming recent developments in Somalia’s natural-resource sector.

For many participants, the relationship is defined not only by diplomatic agreements and development projects, but also by Türkiye’s decision to stand beside Somalia when international attention was limited.

One elder described Türkiye’s decision to expand its diplomatic presence in Somalia in 2011 as a defining point in the countries’ relationship.

“In 2011, when no country had an embassy in Somalia, while the rest of the world looked away and no one saw Somalia as a safe country to visit, Türkiye came to us and showed the rest of the world that we were a safe place.”

He said Türkiye’s continued involvement had helped change international perceptions of Somalia.

“Today, Türkiye is showing the world that Somalia is a great place to invest in,” he said, prompting loud cheers from the crowd.

Another elder praised President Erdoğan’s support for Somalia and said Türkiye had continued to speak up for Muslim countries and communities facing hardship.

“President Erdoğan stood with Muslim countries and stood with us, the Somali people,” he said. “Türkiye has remained a voice for the oppressed in the world.”

He described the Turkish-Somali relationship as a bond built on dignity, faith and shared brotherhood, and condemned acts of disrespect towards Türkiye or its national symbols.

Gratitude rooted in years of humanitarian support

Another elder said the relationship between the two countries was grounded in a basic principle: appreciation for those who support communities in times of need.

“Whoever does not appreciate the kindness of a fellow human being does not appreciate the kindness of Allah,” he said.

“For more than 15 years, Türkiye has stood with Somalia; from times of severe drought to periods of profound national difficulty. We will never tolerate disrespect towards our Turkish brothers or attempts to divide this brotherhood.”

His comments echoed a theme heard repeatedly during the gatherings: Türkiye’s role is remembered especially strongly because of its visible support during periods of acute humanitarian need.

Young Somalis highlight education and security cooperation

Young Somalis were also prominent at the demonstrations. Adan Abdinur Abdikadir, a youth leader, cited Türkiye’s assistance in education and the training of Somali security personnel.

“Every year, Somali soldiers complete their training with support from Türkiye, while thousands of students graduate. Long live the Republic of Türkiye and the Turkish people,” he said.

Abdikadir also highlighted Türkiye’s involvement in infrastructure, natural-resource exploration and efforts to reinforce peace and security.

“Türkiye came to us and showed us true brotherhood when we needed someone most,” Abdikadir said.

Other speakers pointed to Türkiye’s work in healthcare, education, security and economic development, saying the partnership had opened opportunities for Somalia and its people.

Condemnation of Al-Shabaab

Some participants connected their appreciation for Türkiye with the fight against Al-Shabaab, claiming that the terrorist group had opposed Turkish humanitarian and development assistance in Somalia.

One elder alleged that Al-Shabaab terrorists had previously burned food aid delivered through Türkiye and accused the group of attempting to damage Türkiye’s reputation among Somalis.

“Türkiye has contributed and invested a great deal in Somalia in health, education, security and economic investment,” he said.

The elder said those attempting to weaken Türkiye’s role were acting against the interests of the Somali people. He also described Türkiye’s contribution to Somalia’s security efforts as an important part of the country’s ongoing struggle against Al-Shabaab. The remarks drew strong reactions from the crowds.

‘Long live Türkiye, long live Somalia’

Women, young people, students, civil-society representatives, community leaders and security stakeholders joined the demonstrations, chanting messages of solidarity with Türkiye and urging stronger Somali-Turkish relations.

Among the chants heard from the crowds were: “Long live Türkiye!” “Long live President Erdoğan!” “Long live President Hassan Sheikh!” “Long live Somalia!”

Speaker after speaker also recalled the significance of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s historic visit to Somalia in 2011, when he was serving as Prime Minister.

For many Somalis, that visit remains a lasting symbol of Türkiye’s decision to engage directly with Somalia during a period of extraordinary humanitarian and political difficulty.