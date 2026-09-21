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Breaking: Egypt’s El-Sisi tells CIA chief Cairo rejects violations of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
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Egypt’s El-Sisi tells CIA chief Cairo rejects violations of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 21, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 2-minute read
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Egypt rejects any infringement on Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity: El-Sisi to CIA chief

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi meets Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Ratcliffe in Egypt, 20 Sept. 2026. Presidency

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi pledged Egypt’s full backing for efforts to restore security and stability in Somalia, while making clear that Cairo rejects any violation of the country’s sovereignty, unity or territorial integrity.

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El-Sisi spoke during a meeting with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe on Sunday. Hassan Rashad, head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service (GIS), also attended the talks.

Ratcliffe conveyed Washington’s appreciation for Egypt’s active contribution to advancing security and stability across Africa.

He underlined the need for the two countries’ relevant authorities to maintain close consultation and coordination, with particular focus on the crisis in Sudan, developments in Somalia and the Horn of Africa, and international maritime security.

Such cooperation, Ratcliffe said, would help confront security and geopolitical challenges, terrorist groups and organized crime. It would also strengthen the exchange of assessments, information and views on regional and international developments affecting the region’s security and stability.

The discussions covered strategic relations between Egypt and the United States, along with major Middle East developments, including the war in Iran, the proposed Gaza ceasefire plan, the Palestinian cause and the Sudanese crisis.

The CIA director delivered greetings from Trump to El-Sisi and said the US administration was eager to sustain close coordination with Egypt in support of security and stability across the Middle East.

He also commended Egypt’s pivotal efforts to promote peaceful, comprehensive settlements to the region’s crises.

Ratcliffe pointed to the strong security and intelligence partnership between the CIA and the GIS, including cooperation on counterterrorism, organized crime and transnational criminal activity.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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