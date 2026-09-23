Moroccans Vote as Youth Unemployment Becomes Central Election Issue

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The same economic frustrations flared again in July, when large numbers of young Moroccans tried to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in search of work in Europe.…

More than 15 million registered voters head to the polls Wednesday to choose representatives to the country’s lower house of parliament—the first national election since a Gen Z-led…

More than 15 million registered voters head to the polls Wednesday to choose representatives to the country’s lower house of parliament—the first national election since a Gen Z-led…

More than 15 million registered voters head to the polls Wednesday to choose representatives to the country’s lower house of parliament—the first national election since a Gen Z-led protest movement drew young people into the streets demanding jobs, stronger healthcare and education, and relief from the rising cost of living.

The same economic frustrations flared again in July, when large numbers of young Moroccans tried to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in search of work in Europe. Across the political spectrum, analysts say candidates have made job creation and rebuilding ties with younger voters central campaign priorities.

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For some young Moroccans, voting remains an essential avenue for change. Others, however, have little faith that the election’s outcome will substantially improve their everyday lives.