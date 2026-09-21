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Monday, September 21, 2026 8 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Maghrib 17:54
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Breaking: Egypt, CIA Chief Voice Support for Somalia’s Sovereignty
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Egypt, CIA Chief Voice Support for Somalia’s Sovereignty

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By Newsroom September 21, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 10 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Egypt and CIA Chief Affirm Support for Somalia's Sovereignty
Egypt and CIA Chief Affirm Support for Somalia's Sovereignty

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe commended Egypt’s contribution to security in Somalia and across the wider Horn of Africa during talks in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The discussions highlighted the need for continued coordination between Egyptian and U.S. authorities on Somalia, Sudan and international maritime security.

El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s full backing for measures aimed at strengthening Somalia’s security and stability. He also underscored Egypt’s opposition to any violation of Somalia’s sovereignty or territorial integrity following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

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Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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