Egypt, CIA Chief Voice Support for Somalia’s Sovereignty

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El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s full backing for measures aimed at strengthening Somalia’s security and stability. He also underscored Egypt’s opposition to any violation of Somalia’s sovereignty or territorial integrity…

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe commended Egypt’s contribution to security in Somalia and across the wider Horn of Africa during talks in Cairo with Egyptian President…

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe commended Egypt’s contribution to security in Somalia and across the wider Horn of Africa during talks in Cairo with Egyptian President…

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe commended Egypt’s contribution to security in Somalia and across the wider Horn of Africa during talks in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The discussions highlighted the need for continued coordination between Egyptian and U.S. authorities on Somalia, Sudan and international maritime security.

El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s full backing for measures aimed at strengthening Somalia’s security and stability. He also underscored Egypt’s opposition to any violation of Somalia’s sovereignty or territorial integrity following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.