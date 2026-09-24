More than 80 years after the Second World War reshaped the global order, Africa remains the only continent without a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, whose structure continues to center on China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
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African Leaders Highlight Key Priorities at UN General Assembly
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