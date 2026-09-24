Ghanaian Catholic Bishops Warn Country Is Becoming a Cocaine Trafficking Hub

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French customs officers intercepted nearly 3,9 metric tons of cocaine concealed inside a container carrying plastic waste from Ghana at the northern port of Dunkirk.

A major cocaine seizure in France has prompted a sharp warning from the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC), which says Ghana is gradually emerging as a hub for…

A major cocaine seizure in France has prompted a sharp warning from the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC), which says Ghana is gradually emerging as a hub for…

A major cocaine seizure in France has prompted a sharp warning from the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC), which says Ghana is gradually emerging as a hub for the international drug trade.

French customs officers intercepted nearly 3,9 metric tons of cocaine concealed inside a container carrying plastic waste from Ghana at the northern port of Dunkirk.

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In a statement, the GCBC described the seizure as part of a broader challenge rather than an isolated incident. The bishops said Ghana’s “geographical position and participation in international trade make vigilance at our ports, airports, and borders especially important”. They also stressed that the response must extend beyond government agencies, urging schools and civil society organizations to take an active role in combating the threat.