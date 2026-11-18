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One of those killed was Ismaaciil, identified by NISA as the al-Qaeda-affiliated group’s finance chief in the Aboorey area.

Somalia’s NISA Reports Strikes on Al-Shabaab in Hiraan Region MOGADISHU, Somalia - Two members of al-Shabaab were killed and three commanders seriously wounded in two security operations in…

Somalia’s NISA Reports Strikes on Al-Shabaab in Hiraan Region MOGADISHU, Somalia – Two members of al-Shabaab were killed and three commanders seriously wounded in two security operations in…

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Somalia’s NISA Reports Strikes on Al-Shabaab in Hiraan Region

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Two members of al-Shabaab were killed and three commanders seriously wounded in two security operations in Somalia’s Hiraan region, the Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said Tuesday.

One of those killed was Ismaaciil, identified by NISA as the al-Qaeda-affiliated group’s finance chief in the Aboorey area.

The operations targeted positions in Moqokori district and the Kheyraanle–Butaale area, with support from international security partners, the agency said.

Vehicles and weapons were also destroyed in the operations in the south-central province, according to NISA.

“In the area between the villages of Kheyraanle and Butaale, Ismail, head of Khawarij finance for the Aboorey area, was killed, along with Makaraan, who was the driver of the group’s leader in Maxaas district,” the intelligence agency said.

Khawarij is the term used by Somalia’s government to refer to the al-Shabaab terror group.

In a separate air raid, security forces targeted a house in Moqokori town where al-Shabaab leaders were staying, wounding two commanders.

Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, regularly attacking security forces, government officials and civilians.

The Somali army, supported by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, has stepped up operations against the group since July.

In December, the UN Security Council renewed AUSSOM’s mandate for another year through a UK-backed resolution extending its authorization until Dec. 31.