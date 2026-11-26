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He cited the UAE’s involvement in trade, infrastructure and public services, warning that a break in relations could damage Somalia’s economic interests.

Jubaland’s Second Deputy President, Mukhtar Sheikh, voiced his support for the UAE at a gathering in Kismayo, portraying Abu Dhabi as a longstanding partner that had stood by…

KISMAYO, Somalia — A senior Jubaland official has rejected calls from term-ended Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to reassess Somalia’s ties with the United Arab Emirates, saying foreign-policy…

KISMAYO, Somalia — A senior Jubaland official has rejected calls from term-ended Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to reassess Somalia’s ties with the United Arab Emirates, saying foreign-policy decisions should not be taken by the federal government alone.

Jubaland’s Second Deputy President, Mukhtar Sheikh, voiced his support for the UAE at a gathering in Kismayo, portraying Abu Dhabi as a longstanding partner that had stood by Somalia during some of its most challenging periods.

He cited the UAE’s involvement in trade, infrastructure and public services, warning that a break in relations could damage Somalia’s economic interests.

Mukhtar said commercial ties included 12 ships and 10 smaller vessels from the UAE linked to operations at Mogadishu port. He questioned why Somalia should seek distance from a country he said had maintained substantial economic engagement with the Horn of Africa nation.

The Jubaland official also pointed to Emirati-funded projects in the southern state, most notably the rehabilitation of Kismayo port. He described the facility as a strategic economic asset for both Jubaland and Somalia more broadly.

According to Mukhtar, the port’s redevelopment has increased commercial activity and generated jobs, with nearly 500 people now employed there.

He said UAE-backed assistance had also included solar-energy installations at key institutions, education programs and other initiatives aimed at supporting local communities. In his view, those projects had helped meet basic service needs and advance development in the region.

His comments come as tensions deepen between Somalia’s federal authorities and regional administrations over the country’s diplomatic and strategic alliances, including its longstanding partnership with the UAE.

Mukhtar urged residents of Mogadishu to weigh the potential economic costs of calls to sever relations with Abu Dhabi. He warned that such a decision could put trade, investment and development projects at risk.

He also accused Hassan Sheikh of using foreign-policy decisions to advance personal interests. Mukhtar challenged the president’s authority to set Somalia’s international direction independently, arguing that such choices should not be controlled by a single political leader.

Mukhtar additionally said Hassan Sheikh’s political mandate had expired, adding to the broader constitutional and political dispute surrounding the federal leadership.

The remarks highlight the widening rift between Jubbaland and Villa Somalia over foreign policy. Somalia’s relationship with the UAE has become another point of contention in the country’s broader political struggle.

AXADLETM