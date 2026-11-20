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“Hassan Sheikh has put his personal interests ahead of the national interest. What is needed is to honour the agreements reached, because political consensus is the foundation on…

Madobe said Mohamud had failed to respect political agreements central to Somalia’s state-building efforts. He urged the country’s leaders to return to dialogue and rebuild consensus as disputes…

Somalia: Jubaland president says Hassan Sheikh placed personal interests above national unity MOGADISHU, Somalia — Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe has accused term-ended President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of prioritising…

Somalia: Jubaland president says Hassan Sheikh placed personal interests above national unity

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe has accused term-ended President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of prioritising personal interests over Somalia’s national concerns, as a prolonged rift between the federal government and regional authorities deepens.

Madobe said Mohamud had failed to respect political agreements central to Somalia’s state-building efforts. He urged the country’s leaders to return to dialogue and rebuild consensus as disputes over governance continue.

“Hassan Sheikh has put his personal interests ahead of the national interest. What is needed is to honour the agreements reached, because political consensus is the foundation on which statehood was built,” Madobe said.

The Jubaland leader also cast doubt on Mogadishu’s suitability as a venue for political talks, saying the capital could not be considered a trusted location for consultations. He added that effective cooperation with the federal government remained difficult.

“Somalia is heading towards collapse and fragmentation. That is not what we are gathered for. The country needs urgent attention, and leaders must come together for consultations,” he said.

Madobe spoke as Somalia remains embroiled in a political dispute involving proposed constitutional changes, elections and the future structure of its federal system.

AXADLETM