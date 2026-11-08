Ousted Chief Justice Accuses Hassan Sheikh of Threatening His Security, Says Only Gun Carriers Feel Safe

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“I do not feel safe in Somalia’s capital. My security is threatened by the president whose term of office the court ruled had expired,” Baashe said.

Speaking to reporters in the Somali capital on Saturday, Baashe said he feared for his safety and could no longer rely on adequate protection in the city.

‘Only the Armed Feel Safe’: Dismissed Chief Justice Says Hassan Sheikh Threatened His Security MOGADISHU, Somalia – Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Baashe Yusuf Ahmed says he no…

‘Only the Armed Feel Safe’: Dismissed Chief Justice Says Hassan Sheikh Threatened His Security

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Baashe Yusuf Ahmed says he no longer feels safe in Mogadishu, accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud—whose term he says has ended—of endangering his personal security after a court ruling challenging the president’s tenure.

Speaking to reporters in the Somali capital on Saturday, Baashe said he feared for his safety and could no longer rely on adequate protection in the city.

“I do not feel safe in Somalia’s capital. My security is threatened by the president whose term of office the court ruled had expired,” Baashe said.

His comments followed Hassan’s decision on Wednesday to remove him from office, a move that set off a confrontation between the presidency and the judiciary over whether the dismissal was lawful.

Five Supreme Court judges later ruled that the president’s term had expired, that the constitutional amendments were unlawful and that Hassan did not have the authority to dismiss the chief justice.

The decision has intensified tensions among Somalia’s state institutions. Reports have also emerged that security forces seized control of the Supreme Court headquarters in Mogadishu.

Baashe and the five judges who issued the ruling have reportedly faced growing security concerns after their personal protection details were withdrawn.

The former chief justice and the judges have since reportedly sought shelter at the residence of former Somali President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

Baashe questioned how ordinary Somalis could expect to feel secure in Mogadishu when senior state officials were unable to obtain reliable protection.

He also challenged the security conditions facing officials arriving in the capital from other parts of the country, asking how they could feel safe when judges themselves were exposed to such dangers.

“Today, only those carrying weapons can feel safe in Mogadishu,” he said.

Although he raised concerns about his own safety, Baashe said he remained hopeful about Somalia’s future. He said he wanted to see the country build a justice system under which armed and unarmed citizens would stand equal before the law.

The confrontation reflects opposing interpretations of Somalia’s constitution, the terms of federal institutions and constitutional changes supported by Hassan.

The presidency had not publicly addressed Baashe’s allegations that his personal security was under threat by the time of publication.

AXADLETM