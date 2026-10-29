Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Shelves Russia Trip Amid Al-Shabab Attacks and Election Tensions

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MOGADISHU, Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called off a planned visit to Russia this week as Somalia confronts a fresh al-Shabab assault and growing tensions over…

MOGADISHU, Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called off a planned visit to Russia this week as Somalia confronts a fresh al-Shabab assault and growing tensions over the country’s electoral process. His four-year mandate expired in May this year.

The cancellation came after al-Shabab fighters ambushed Somali troops on Monday in the Jameeca area, killing dozens of soldiers, according to a military official who spoke to Axadle. The troops were traveling toward Burhakaba town in Bay region to launch an offensive against forces loyal to Lafta-Gareen.

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Mohamud instead traveled to Uganda for talks with President Yoweri Museveni. During the meeting, he reportedly asked Uganda to keep its troops in Somalia under a bilateral security agreement, amid expectations that African Union forces will leave next year because of funding shortages affecting AUSSOM.

Reports said Museveni declined the request, pointing to financial constraints. He also pressed Mohamud to open talks with opposition groups in an effort to resolve the electoral deadlock, warning that Uganda could pull out its forces if the political dispute persisted.

Uganda is the largest contributor of troops to the African Union mission, which backs Somali forces in their campaign against al-Shabaab.

Amid the external pressure, Hassan Sheikh invited opposition parties and other political stakeholders to a national consultative meeting in Mogadishu from Nov. 14-18. The discussions are expected to center on disagreements surrounding Somalia’s federal electoral process.

AXADLETM