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Weapons expert N.R. Jenzen-Jones said the markings and physical features visible on the fragments were consistent with munitions fired by a Bayraktar TB2 drone.

Independent weapons specialists examined photographs of debris from two missiles found in Baxaya, an area of the Golis Mountains where a May 21 strike killed a pregnant woman…

BARI, Somalia — Fragments recovered from a deadly airstrike in Somalia’s northeastern Bari region point to the use of a Turkish-made MAM-series missile, according to an investigation by…

BARI, Somalia — Fragments recovered from a deadly airstrike in Somalia’s northeastern Bari region point to the use of a Turkish-made MAM-series missile, according to an investigation by The Guardian.

Independent weapons specialists examined photographs of debris from two missiles found in Baxaya, an area of the Golis Mountains where a May 21 strike killed a pregnant woman and her three children and injured their father.

Weapons expert N.R. Jenzen-Jones said the markings and physical features visible on the fragments were consistent with munitions fired by a Bayraktar TB2 drone.

But the debris does not establish which party operated the aircraft or authorized the attack. Somalia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates all use Bayraktar drones, leaving responsibility unresolved based on the recovered remnants alone.

The analysis underscores the expanding reach of Turkey’s defense industry, which supplies military equipment — including armed drones — to countries throughout Africa and the Middle East. Somalia is among the nations operating Turkish-built Bayraktar TB2 aircraft.

Roketsan produces the guided MAM-series missiles, while Baykar manufactures the Bayraktar drones equipped to carry and launch them.

The Turkish government has said drones exported to Somalia and Sudan are covered by assurances that they will be used in line with international law. Ankara has also maintained that there is no verified evidence of Turkish-made weapons being used unlawfully in Somalia.

Although the investigation identified the probable weapon used in the Baxaya strike, The Guardian was unable to determine who conducted the attack.

The findings emerge amid wider scrutiny of civilian deaths linked to airstrikes in Somalia. In a 2024 investigation, Amnesty International said two attacks on a farm in Jaffey, in the Lower Shabelle region, used MAM-L missiles launched from TB2 drones and killed 23 civilians.

The rights organization urged authorities to investigate the strikes, highlighting ongoing concerns about armed-drone operations and the protection of civilians during military campaigns in Somalia.

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