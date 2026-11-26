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Abiy portrayed Ethiopia as the region’s older brother, pointing to its historic involvement in peace efforts in Rwanda, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia and South Sudan.

Speaking to the House of People's Representatives, Abiy said Ethiopia remained committed to peace and stability in the region. He also defended the country’s long record of contributing…

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a forceful warning Thursday that Ethiopia would respond decisively to any invasion, while stressing that his government had no…

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a forceful warning Thursday that Ethiopia would respond decisively to any invasion, while stressing that his government had no plans to launch attacks against neighbouring countries.

Speaking to the House of People’s Representatives, Abiy said Ethiopia remained committed to peace and stability in the region. He also defended the country’s long record of contributing troops to security and peacekeeping missions across Africa.

Abiy portrayed Ethiopia as the region’s older brother, pointing to its historic involvement in peace efforts in Rwanda, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia and South Sudan.

He said Ethiopian forces had repeatedly stood on the front lines of regional security operations, paying a heavy price in lives and sacrifice to help preserve peace.

“Throughout its history, Ethiopia has never been known for invading any country, nor does it have any desire to do so in the future. However, no one can come to Ethiopia’s borders, invade the country and return with honour. Adwa will be repeated; do not test us!” Abiy warned.

The prime minister was invoking the 1896 Battle of Adwa, in which Ethiopian forces defeated an invading Italian army. The victory remains a defining symbol of Ethiopia’s resistance to colonial rule.

Abiy said successive generations had fought to protect Ethiopia’s independence, identity and sovereignty. He added that today’s citizens carried the responsibility of safeguarding that inheritance.

At the same time, he said dialogue, peaceful dispute resolution, patience and forgiveness would continue to guide Ethiopia’s response to challenges at home and across the region.

“Resolving problems peacefully through dialogue is a sign of civilization,” he said, arguing that peace was vital to protecting ordinary people, especially women and families caught up in conflict.

Abiy also expressed gratitude to parliament for recognising the sacrifices of the Ethiopian National Defence Force and praised soldiers serving in demanding conditions.

He said troops sometimes travelled 30 to 40 kilometres on foot each day while facing rain, frost and intense heat in the course of defending the country.

Although their salaries were modest and their personal sacrifices substantial, Abiy said honouring soldiers who had been killed or wounded remained an important way for the nation to show its gratitude.

AXADLETM