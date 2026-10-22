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Breaking: Survivors of Cameroon Train Crash Still Seek Justice 10 Years Later
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Survivors of Cameroon Train Crash Still Seek Justice 10 Years Later

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By Newsroom October 22, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 45 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Cameroon Train Crash Survivors Still Seek Justice 10 Years Later

A decade after Cameroon’s worst rail disaster, the victims of the Eseka crash are still waiting for justice. The derailment killed 79 people, injured more than 500 and left survivors with chronic pain and permanent disabilities. The Camrail train was travelling from Yaoundé to Douala when it came off the tracks near Eseka on 21 October 2016.

Investigators found that the train was moving at 96km/h in an area where the limit was 40km/h. They also cited overloading, faulty brakes and the addition of extra carriages as contributing factors. For many survivors, the physical consequences have endured. In 2018, Camrail and 11 employees were convicted of involuntary manslaughter and causing unintentional injuries.

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Camrail’s former managing director was handed a suspended sentence, while other officials also received suspended terms. The train driver was sentenced to five years in prison. Camrail appealed the judgment, but the appeal has still not been heard. Lawyers representing the victims say compensation has fallen short, and some victims have yet to receive any payment.

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