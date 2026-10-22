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Breaking: Corruption and Weak Borders Drive Cartel Expansion Across Africa
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Corruption and Weak Borders Drive Cartel Expansion Across Africa

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By Newsroom October 22, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 34 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Corruption and Weak Borders Fuel Cartel Expansion Across Africa

Latin American drug trafficking groups are deepening their presence in Africa, turning the continent into a key transit route for cocaine and an emerging production hub for methamphetamine. With global demand climbing and enforcement becoming more difficult across the Americas, criminal organizations have sought partnerships with African networks.

Authorities have discovered methamphetamine laboratories in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Mozambique, while West Africa remains a frequent corridor for cocaine shipments bound for Europe. These groups also profit from money laundering and drug trafficking, exploiting corruption, porous borders, and limited police resources.

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The expanding trade is raising concern because it can weaken state institutions while fueling crime, addiction, and violence. Authorities have responded with more arrests and drug seizures, but experts caution that criminal networks are likely to remain resilient wherever oversight and law enforcement are कमजोर.

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