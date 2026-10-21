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UN warns withdrawing peacekeepers from CAR could fuel regional chaos

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By Newsroom October 21, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
UN Warns Pulling Peacekeepers From CAR Will Fuel Regional Chaos

The United Nations is urging the Security Council not to move too quickly on withdrawing peacekeepers from the Central African Republic, warning that Sudan’s war is aggravating insecurity along the country’s eastern frontier. Valentine Rugwabiza, the UN’s special representative, said an attack on Am-Dafock on June 30 killed civilians and security personnel, forced 17,000 people from their homes and wounded six UN peacekeepers.

Rugwabiza said the UN mission, MINUSCA, responded swiftly, helping reassert state authority and avert additional casualties. From June through September, suspected Lord’s Resistance Army fighters were blamed for 26 serious incidents in the southeast, including sexual violence and the abduction of 68 civilians—around 40 of them children.

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Although 1,907 fighters have been disarmed since July 2025 and municipal councils are now operating in 127 of the country’s 177 municipalities, substantial areas remain volatile. Nearly two million people experienced acute food insecurity between April and August, while funding for the UN humanitarian plan stood at less than half of what was required.

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Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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