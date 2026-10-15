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Cameroonian Army Outposts Alone Cannot Secure Lake Chad

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By Newsroom October 15, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Why Cameroonian Army Outposts Aren't Enough to Secure Lake Chad

Cameroon is creating a new Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) unit for the Lake Chad region as jihadist attacks intensify and continue to drive thousands of residents from their homes, Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo has announced.

The BIR Lake Chad unit marks an important move in an area where isolated, poorly resourced outposts have repeatedly weakened counterterrorism operations. But its effectiveness will hinge on establishing lasting territorial control and building close cooperation with security forces in neighbouring countries, writes Raoul Sumo Tayo, Senior Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies.

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Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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