Journalists in DR Congo Face Rising Attacks Over Ebola Coverage

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The Committee to Protect Journalists said reporters and other media workers have been assaulted while conducting Ebola awareness campaigns, with some accused of spreading misinformation about the disease.…

As the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak worsens, journalists covering the crisis are increasingly facing threats and attacks.

As the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak worsens, journalists covering the crisis are increasingly facing threats and attacks. The Committee to Protect Journalists said reporters and other…

As the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak worsens, journalists covering the crisis are increasingly facing threats and attacks.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said reporters and other media workers have been assaulted while conducting Ebola awareness campaigns, with some accused of spreading misinformation about the disease. The violence has intensified concerns over the safety of journalists working to counter false information during the health emergency, as well as broader threats to press freedom.