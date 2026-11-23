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Ruto expressed gratitude to the mediators who helped facilitate the discussions and reaffirmed Kenya’s support for diplomatic dialogue and African-led solutions. Renewed engagement is expected to create a…

The two countries also plan to broaden collaboration in trade, economic development, security and cultural exchanges, with the wider goal of advancing peace and stability across the region.…

Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to restore full diplomatic relations after Kenyan President William Ruto and his Congolese counterpart, Félix Tshisekedi, held talks in…

Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to restore full diplomatic relations after Kenyan President William Ruto and his Congolese counterpart, Félix Tshisekedi, held talks in the Republic of Congo. The agreement includes returning to ambassador-level representation, reviving the Joint Grand Commission for Cooperation and reinforcing regular diplomatic consultations.

The two countries also plan to broaden collaboration in trade, economic development, security and cultural exchanges, with the wider goal of advancing peace and stability across the region. The accord marks a significant step after years of strained and turbulent relations between Nairobi and Kinshasa.

Ruto expressed gratitude to the mediators who helped facilitate the discussions and reaffirmed Kenya’s support for diplomatic dialogue and African-led solutions. Renewed engagement is expected to create a foundation for rebuilding trust and deepening economic and security ties between the two nations.