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In a video shared on Instagram, she said authorities planned to call off the operation on Sunday.

Nine days later, his granddaughter, Sara Montes, had appealed to firefighters not to end the search.

A 74-year-old man living with Alzheimer’s disease has been found alive after spending 11 days lost in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, surviving on wild fruit and sleeping on beds…

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A 74-year-old man living with Alzheimer’s disease has been found alive after spending 11 days lost in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, surviving on wild fruit and sleeping on beds made from leaves, according to rescuers and local media.

Nine days later, his granddaughter, Sara Montes, had appealed to firefighters not to end the search.

In a video shared on Instagram, she said authorities planned to call off the operation on Sunday.

“Don’t forget about us. Don’t forget about Grandpa,” she pleaded.

Photos taken after the rescue show Mr dos Santos sitting in his underwear and appearing disoriented.

Footage published by the g1 news site shows several men carrying him out of the forest on a makeshift stretcher.

Local media reported yesterday that Ferreira dos Santos, a former informal miner familiar with the rainforest, stayed alive by eating fruit from the buriti palm, which is native to the Amazon, and drinking water from natural sources.

Nerivan da Silva, a park ranger, told g1 that search teams discovered beds Mr dos Santos had fashioned from acai palm leaves, along with footprints indicating that he had been walking in circles.

In the dense rainforest where the search took place, thick vegetation can reduce visibility to just a few metres.

Mr dos Santos was still in hospital as of yesterday morning, g1 reported.