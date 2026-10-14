Former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila Leads Newly Formed Rebel Coalition

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The alliance includes former figures from the AFC/M23 movement, among them M23 military commander Sultani Makenga, who has been named one of Kabila’s deputies. It accuses Tshisekedi’s administration…

Former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has taken charge of the newly established Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), a rebel coalition campaigning to…

Former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has taken charge of the newly established Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), a rebel coalition campaigning to…

Former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has taken charge of the newly established Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), a rebel coalition campaigning to oust President Félix Tshisekedi’s government.

The alliance includes former figures from the AFC/M23 movement, among them M23 military commander Sultani Makenga, who has been named one of Kabila’s deputies. It accuses Tshisekedi’s administration of corruption, economic mismanagement, insecurity and eroding democratic institutions, and says it will seek change by all means, including force.

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Kabila, who led the country from 2001 to 2019, was sentenced to death in absentia for treason last year. His appointment comes as fighting continues in eastern DR Congo and peace talks remain deadlocked.