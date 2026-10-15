Somalia’s 2027 Election Plan Faces New Uncertainty After Opposition Rejects Timetable

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The commission announced on Thursday that elections for both chambers of parliament would take place on April 15, 2027, with the presidential election scheduled for May 15.

Somalia’s 2027 Election Schedule Draws Opposition as Political Dispute Deepens MOGADISHU, Oct 15 — Somalia’s plan for elections in 2027 has been thrown into fresh uncertainty after opposition…

Somalia’s 2027 Election Schedule Draws Opposition as Political Dispute Deepens MOGADISHU, Oct 15 — Somalia’s plan for elections in 2027 has been thrown into fresh uncertainty after opposition…

Somalia’s 2027 Election Schedule Draws Opposition as Political Dispute Deepens

MOGADISHU, Oct 15 — Somalia’s plan for elections in 2027 has been thrown into fresh uncertainty after opposition leaders rejected a timetable issued by the national electoral commission, saying it was prepared without the political agreement needed to settle the country’s electoral dispute.

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The commission announced on Thursday that elections for both chambers of parliament would take place on April 15, 2027, with the presidential election scheduled for May 15.

The proposed dates come as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government remains locked in a prolonged confrontation with opposition figures over constitutional amendments, the length of the presidential mandate and a plan to introduce direct voting.

Opposition groups say the timetable was produced without an inclusive political settlement. They have boycotted parliamentary debates on constitutional amendments and rejected changes that, in their view, cannot legitimately be used to extend the government’s mandate or establish a new election timetable.

Mohamud, who assumed office in 2022, has defended constitutional amendments approved by parliament earlier this year. He says the changes provide a legal foundation for an additional year in office while creating a framework for direct elections.

The government is seeking to replace Somalia’s indirect voting model, in which clan elders and delegates play a central role in choosing lawmakers, with a one-person, one-vote system. Political leaders and some federal member state authorities have opposed the proposal, citing concerns about how it was developed and the absence of agreement on its implementation.

The dispute escalated after opposition leaders said Mohamud’s term had expired earlier this year. The federal government declared a transition period in May, but the sides have yet to resolve their differences over the constitutional amendments or the electoral process.

The electoral commission said it set the presidential election for May 15 based on a provision stating that the president serves a five-year term beginning on the date of the presidential inauguration.

By rejecting the timetable, the opposition has cast doubt on whether the proposed schedule can win the broad political backing required as Somalia moves toward its next electoral cycle.

Security conditions present another major obstacle to nationwide voting. Al-Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked militant group, still controls territory in parts of Somalia and continues to attack government forces and civilians. Efforts to prepare for direct elections have made only limited progress outside some localised areas.

The standoff has left key questions unanswered, including how the government and opposition will agree on the constitutional framework, the length of public mandates and the arrangements for elections in 2027.

AXADLETM