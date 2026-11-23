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Beledweyne (AX) — Members of Somalia’s Federal Parliament and African Union peacekeeping officials have agreed to reopen Ugaas Khalif Airport in Beledweyne on Monday, Nov. 23, following a…

Beledweyne (AX) — Members of Somalia’s Federal Parliament and African Union peacekeeping officials have agreed to reopen Ugaas Khalif Airport in Beledweyne on Monday, Nov. 23, following a deadly confrontation between Djiboutian forces and local militias that completely disrupted flight operations.

The decision was reached during a meeting held Sunday at the headquarters of the Fourth Division of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). The talks were attended by lawmakers Abdirisaaq Abdullahi Ma’alin, Abdinasir Haji Shirwac and Mohamed Abdullahi Burale.

The lawmakers met with the deputy commander of the Fourth Division, Col. Wundimo Memomssa, the commander of the Djibouti contingent, Col. Ahmed Adan, and other African Union mission officials. They discussed in detail the recent tensions and how to restore services at the airport.

Under the agreed terms, the two sides decided to reopen the airport on Monday, withdraw forces stationed outside the airport’s main entrance and completely halt the deployment of additional troops or government soldiers there.

The agreement is intended to prevent further clashes arising from the deployment of troops inside Beledweyne, where political tensions have emerged over the dispute surrounding the Hirshabelle administration.

The sides also discussed the deaths and injuries resulting from the recent confrontation between Djiboutian peacekeeping forces and local Macawisley fighters.

Both sides agreed to hold separate talks on investigating and resolving the harm suffered by those killed or wounded in the unrest.

Local reports confirm that at least one fighter from the local militia was killed and six others wounded in the clash near Ugaas Khalif Airport on Nov. 19.

The fighting broke out after local militias received information that a plane carrying additional troops from Somalia’s federal government had departed Mogadishu for Beledweyne.

The fighters were reportedly moving toward the airport to disrupt the plane’s landing, triggering an armed confrontation between them and Djiboutian forces guarding the airport.

The plane carrying the troops later returned to Mogadishu without landing at Beledweyne airport.

A statement issued Nov. 20 by the Embassy of the Republic of Djibouti in Mogadishu confirmed that its forces had repelled an attack by armed assailants and thwarted an attempt to seize the airport.

The embassy also said that none of its soldiers were killed or wounded during the operation.

Following the incident, the Hirshabelle administration instructed AUSSOM forces and Somalia’s security agencies to firmly prevent armed individuals from attempting to enter the airport.

Airport manager Adan Muhumed Ali later announced that the airport would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday to allow repairs to the runway and other damaged areas.

The latest agreement follows extensive talks among federal lawmakers, local officials and African Union representatives, with the aim of reopening airport operations and preventing further violence.

Ugaas Khalif Airport is a vital gateway and transport hub for the people and businesses of Beledweyne and the wider Hiiraan region.

The tensions surrounding the airport stem from widespread opposition to the Hirshabelle leadership, which intensified after Ali Abdullahi Hussein Gudlawe was re-elected president and Abdifatah Hassan Afrah was elected vice president on Oct. 24.

Some Hiiraan traditional elders, politicians and clan militias have completely rejected the election process, accusing the administration of ignoring long-standing grievances related to power-sharing and political representation.

The agreement to reopen the airport is a step toward easing the current tensions, although the sides have yet to formally determine who will be held responsible for the deaths resulting from the incident.