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Russian President Vladimir Putin last week promised a “painful” response to Ukrainian attacks on the Crimea bridge, following a summit with US counterpart Donald Trump and China's Xi…

The overnight assault was part of a sustained campaign of nightly Russian air raids as Ukraine prepares for another winter under war.

Rescue teams are searching through the ruins of a partially collapsed apartment block in Ukraine after a Russian strike on the Kyiv region killed at least 15 people,…

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Rescue teams are searching through the ruins of a partially collapsed apartment block in Ukraine after a Russian strike on the Kyiv region killed at least 15 people, with residents feared trapped beneath the debris.

The overnight assault was part of a sustained campaign of nightly Russian air raids as Ukraine prepares for another winter under war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week promised a “painful” response to Ukrainian attacks on the Crimea bridge, following a summit with US counterpart Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping.

The strike on Dymer, about 45km north of Kyiv, tore into a five-storey building and killed at least 11 people, according to Tymur Tkachenko, a Kyiv regional official.

Local residents gather at the scene of the collapsed building after the strike in Dymer

“Rescuers recovered the body of another person from beneath the rubble,” Mr Tkachenko wrote on Telegram, confirming that the death toll had climbed to 11.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said earlier on Telegram that those killed included a teenager and a woman in her 40s.

The service had said rescuers were looking for 11 people, including two children, who were “not responding or cannot be reached”.

Rescue workers also brought several people out alive, among them a 79-year-old woman and a child, Mr Tkachenko said.

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets described the attack as part of “Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine”.

“The world must stop looking away. Condemn this terror, hold Russia accountable, and act now to stop the killing of innocent Ukrainians,” he said on social media.

‘More painful’ attacks

In Vyshneve, a Russian strike on a supermarket killed three people and injured 15 others, including three children, mayor Illya Dikov said on Facebook.

“People had simply gone to the store to buy groceries. An ordinary shopping trip turned into a tragedy due to a Russian attack,” Mr Tkachenko said.

Another person was killed when a strike hit a private house in Bila Tserkva and set it on fire, he added.

Russia also targeted a power substation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said on social media.

Moscow has intensified its attacks on Ukraine, particularly against the country’s energy infrastructure, as temperatures fall towards freezing.

Read more: Latest Ukraine stories

Mr Putin said last Thursday that Russia would answer Ukrainian attacks on the Crimea bridge — a symbol of his control over the annexed region — with “much more painful” strikes.

Ukraine struck the bridge three times in one week, damaging the section used by vehicles and bringing train services to a halt.

Mr Putin’s warning followed a historic summit with Mr Trump and Mr Xi that raised fears the influential leaders might make far-reaching decisions about the war in Ukraine without Kyiv or Europe at the table.

The three-way meeting has prompted comparisons with the 1945 Yalta summit, where US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Britain’s Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin determined new territorial boundaries in the aftermath of World War II.