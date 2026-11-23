Somalia’s Defense Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has been sacked and replaced by Sadak Joon, a former MP, following the Galmudug state election.

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Somalia’s Defense Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has been sacked and replaced by Sadak Joon, a former MP, following the Galmudug state election.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has removed Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi from his post, appointing federal lawmaker Saadaq Omar Hassan—widely known as Saadaq Joon—as his replacement in a cabinet reshuffle announced on Monday.

Fiqi, a close ally of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was dismissed amid shifting political dynamics tied to the recent leadership transition in the central administration of Galmudug. His departure follows the election of Liban Ahmed Hassan, who hails from the same clan as Fiqi, as president of Galmudug—a development that triggered a broader recalibration of senior positions within the federal government.

Saadaq Joon, a sitting member of the House of the People, Somalia’s lower house of parliament, takes over the defence portfolio through an executive decree issued by Prime Minister Barre. Across Somalia’s political landscape, the appointment is largely viewed through the lens of the country’s clan-based power-sharing formula, which dictates how top government posts are balanced among rival political and clan constituencies.

The political shake-up stems from Somalia’s clan power-sharing formula. Following the recent emergence of Liban Ahmed Hassan as the leader of Galmudug, Ahmed Fiqi could no longer retain the defense portfolio under the regional balance, paving the way for Sadak John’s appointment.

Alongside the change at the Defence Ministry, the prime minister ordered a limited reshuffle involving two deputy ministers, according to government spokesman Abdinasir Mohamed, who read the decree to the media. The directive cited constitutional provisions governing the prime minister’s authority to appoint cabinet members and confirmed that the decision followed consultations with President Mohamud.

Fiqi’s ouster marks a pivotal shake-up in Mogadishu’s security leadership at a moment when the nation is grappling with deepening political friction over the electoral process and Somalia’s future governance framework. The federal government remains at an impasse with opposition figures and several regional administrations over proposed electoral reforms, with negotiations so far failing to bridge the divide.

The cabinet changes also unfold as foreign troops stationed in Somalia begin withdrawing from key military installations, raising pressing questions about transitional security arrangements and the readiness of national forces to fill the vacuum.

For years, Somalia has depended heavily on international military backing in its campaign against al-Shabab, the al-Qaeda-linked militant group that continues to stage deadly attacks against government troops and civilians alike. Because the Defence Ministry oversees the armed forces and directs military operations, Saadaq Joon steps into the role under intense pressure to strengthen national security institutions and manage the delicate handover toward full Somali-led security responsibility.