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Hargeisa (AX) — Vice President of the North Western State of Somalia Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi has asked the United Kingdom to increase its financial support for development…

Hargeisa (AX) — Vice President of the North Western State of Somalia Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi has asked the United Kingdom to increase its financial support for development and humanitarian relief projects, during talks he held on Monday in Hargeisa with senior British government officials.

Aw Abdi, who is currently serving as acting president, met with Charlotte Pierre, head of the Africa Department at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and Louise Hancock, who heads the UK Government Office for the North Western State of Somalia.

According to a statement issued by the presidency of the North Western State of Somalia, the talks focused on strengthening cooperation in regional security, economic growth, democratic governance and humanitarian assistance, particularly measures to address recurring droughts.

The vice president was accompanied at the meeting by the ministers of foreign affairs, the presidency and defence of the North Western State of Somalia, as well as the president’s senior adviser on foreign affairs and international cooperation.

During the meeting, Aw Abdi thanked the UK government for its longstanding support for the North Western State of Somalia, particularly in peacebuilding, strengthening security and improving government institutions.

He called on London to expand financial support for priority projects, including plans to fund the SDF Development Fund, which is responsible for infrastructure and other development programmes.

The vice president also stressed the need to maintain cooperation aimed at strengthening state institutions, developing infrastructure and supporting vulnerable communities affected by droughts and other humanitarian crises.

The presidency said the two sides reviewed efforts to advance democracy and good governance, while discussing ways to safeguard security and stability in the North Western State of Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa.

Pierre, for her part, welcomed the talks and emphasised the importance of continuing cooperation between the United Kingdom and the North Western State of Somalia based on shared interests.

She highlighted the effective role of this cooperation in supporting peace, stability and development in the region, according to the presidential statement.

The meeting comes as the North Western State of Somalia works to expand its international relations and secure greater funding to develop infrastructure and basic public services.

The United Kingdom has maintained deep working relations with the North Western State of Somalia, supporting development and humanitarian affairs while backing programmes to strengthen governance, security and the economy.

The SDF fund is one of the main channels through which international partners invest in infrastructure and public service projects in the area.

Although the UK cooperates directly with officials of the North Western State of Somalia, it does not formally recognise the administration as an independent country.

The North Western State of Somalia declared its separation from Somalia in 1991, establishing its own administration, security forces and various institutions, although Somalia’s federal government continues to regard the area as part of its internationally recognised legal borders.