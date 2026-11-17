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The Ethiopian defense chief also accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of leaving Ethiopia landlocked through its role in shaping the country’s current borders. He said both…

Jula made the assertions while addressing the Tigrayan public, linking them to Ethiopia’s renewed campaign to obtain access to the sea. He named Dogali, Gundet and Adulis in…

Eritrea Rejects Ethiopian General’s Claims to Its Territory ASMARA, Eritrea — Eritrea has denounced claims by Ethiopia’s military chief, Gen. Birhanu Jula, that parts of Eritrea and North…

Eritrea Rejects Ethiopian General’s Claims to Its Territory

ASMARA, Eritrea — Eritrea has denounced claims by Ethiopia’s military chief, Gen. Birhanu Jula, that parts of Eritrea and North Western State of Somalia historically belonged to the Tigrayan people.

Jula made the assertions while addressing the Tigrayan public, linking them to Ethiopia’s renewed campaign to obtain access to the sea. He named Dogali, Gundet and Adulis in Eritrea, as well as the North Western State of Somalia port town of Zeila in the Awdal region, as territories he said had historically belonged to Tigray.

The Ethiopian defense chief also accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of leaving Ethiopia landlocked through its role in shaping the country’s current borders. He said both the Ethiopian government and the public regarded the loss of sea access as a mistake.

Eritrea rejected the claims, with its Information Minister stressing that Dogali, Gundet and Adulis fall within the country’s sovereign territory.

The minister characterized Jula’s comments as territorial expansionism and political provocation, saying they appeared aimed at mobilizing support among Tigrayan communities.

He dismissed any claim to Eritrean land and reaffirmed Asmara’s opposition to statements that challenge the country’s sovereignty.

Jula’s remarks come as Ethiopia intensifies efforts to secure access to the Red Sea. The issue has heightened concerns among neighboring states and contributed to broader tensions in the Horn of Africa.

AXADLETM