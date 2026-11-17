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The ban coincides with the start of operations at Guinea’s first gold refinery in Conakry, as the government works to process more of the country’s gold domestically. Officials…

Authorities said the operation is intended to curb environmental damage caused by mining, including the degradation of soil and vegetation and the pollution of water sources, while strengthening…

A sweeping crackdown on illegal gold mining in Guinea’s northeastern Siguiri region has led to the arrest of at least 1,263 suspected miners, including citizens of Burkina Faso,…

A sweeping crackdown on illegal gold mining in Guinea’s northeastern Siguiri region has led to the arrest of at least 1,263 suspected miners, including citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Authorities said the operation is intended to curb environmental damage caused by mining, including the degradation of soil and vegetation and the pollution of water sources, while strengthening oversight of the sector. The campaign has nevertheless drawn criticism over alleged human rights violations, mistreatment and the deportation of foreign miners.

The ban coincides with the start of operations at Guinea’s first gold refinery in Conakry, as the government works to process more of the country’s gold domestically. Officials stressed that the measure targets all illegal miners, regardless of nationality. Burkina Faso and Mali, Guinea’s neighbours, have expressed concern about the treatment of their citizens detained during the operation.