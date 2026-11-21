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Mogadishu (AX) — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned Somalia’s decision to expel its ambassador, accusing the federal government of taking hostile measures that threaten relations…

Mogadishu (AX) — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned Somalia’s decision to expel its ambassador, accusing the federal government of taking hostile measures that threaten relations between the two countries.

In a statement issued Thursday, Nov. 19, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized what it described as provocative actions emanating from Mogadishu, saying Somalia’s measures were damaging the deep cooperation that had existed between the two countries.

“The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the hostile and escalatory measures taken by the Somali government against the UAE,” the ministry said, describing Mogadishu’s position as irresponsible and harmful to bilateral relations.

The UAE statement came just hours after Somalia’s Council of Ministers ordered the UAE ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours and recalled Somalia’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi for consultations.

The Somali government said the measures were intended to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, following allegations that the UAE had interfered in Somalia’s domestic political and security affairs.

Responding to the diplomatic decisions, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said relations between countries should be based on mutual interests rather than domestic political disputes.

The ministry accused the Somali government of allowing internal power struggles to disrupt relations between the two states, warning that the consequences could harm the interests of both peoples.

The UAE also disclosed that it had closed its embassy in Mogadishu and withdrawn its diplomatic staff in January 2026, citing what it described as hostile actions by Somali officials.

According to the ministry, that decision followed a dispute arising from bilateral agreements between the two sides that Somalia had annulled.

The latest disclosure raises questions about the practical impact of Somalia’s latest order expelling the ambassador, given that Abu Dhabi insists it had already withdrawn its diplomats from Mogadishu earlier this year.

The ministry did not clarify whether any diplomats had subsequently returned to Somalia or whether the ambassador was in Mogadishu when the expulsion order was issued.

The exchange of heated statements followed allegations by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud that the UAE provides financial, political and security support to regional administrations and armed groups outside the control of the federal government.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, Hassan Sheikh accused Abu Dhabi of undermining Somalia’s national unity through its direct relations with the North Western State of Somalia, Puntland and Jubaland.

He also sharply criticized the UAE’s agreements to manage the ports of Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo, insisting that agreements concerning the country’s critical infrastructure must be negotiated with Somalia’s federal government.

The UAE has completely rejected allegations that its policies are targeting or undermining Somalia’s stability.

On Wednesday, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accused Hassan Sheikh of placing his personal political interests ahead of Somalia’s national interests.

Gargash defended the UAE’s historic ties with Somalia and called for domestic political disputes not to be allowed to develop into regional tensions.

Despite the ongoing diplomatic dispute, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that its disagreement with the Somali government would have no impact on its relations with the Somali people.

It again praised the longstanding ties between the two peoples, particularly the large Somali community living in the UAE and others who travel to the Gulf country.

“The UAE remains committed to preserving and strengthening those ties and our shared interests,” the ministry said.

Somalia and the UAE have maintained deep diplomatic, commercial and security ties for decades, but disputes over port agreements, security cooperation and relations with federal member state administrations have caused their relationship to deteriorate sharply.

Tensions between the two countries reached a peak in January when Somalia’s Council of Ministers annulled agreements signed with the UAE concerning defense, security and economic cooperation.

Statements issued Thursday signal a new phase of a broad deterioration in their relations, with both sides blaming the other for undermining cooperation, even as they both affirm that their dispute is limited to government policies and does not affect the peoples of the two countries.