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Taiwan’s representative to North Western State of Somalia, Allen C. Lou, presented the grant to North Western State of Somalia officials at a ceremony attended by the state…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia is set to receive $1 million from Taiwan to strengthen dialysis equipment and services for people living with kidney disease,…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia is set to receive $1 million from Taiwan to strengthen dialysis equipment and services for people living with kidney disease,…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia is set to receive $1 million from Taiwan to strengthen dialysis equipment and services for people living with kidney disease, officials said this week.

Taiwan’s representative to North Western State of Somalia, Allen C. Lou, presented the grant to North Western State of Somalia officials at a ceremony attended by the state minister for finance and economic development, the deputy minister of health development and the director general of Hargeisa General Hospital.

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Officials said the funding will help widen access to essential medical care, especially for patients who depend on regular dialysis.

“This support is part of a health partnership between Taiwan and North Western State of Somalia aimed at strengthening medical services for those with kidney disease, particularly patients requiring regular dialysis,” North Western State of Somalia officials said.

Taiwan said healthcare is a concern that crosses national borders and that its assistance is designed to help save the lives of people who need dialysis treatment.

Following the ceremony, Lou and his delegation met North Western State of Somalia Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, who is serving as acting president.

The vice president expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s assistance, highlighting its support for healthcare, social services and development projects in North Western State of Somalia.

Kidney disease and access to dialysis have emerged as growing concerns in North Western State of Somalia, where patients have repeatedly reported limited services, equipment shortages and an insufficient number of treatment facilities.

North Western State of Somalia’s Ministry of Health has come under criticism over the state of dialysis care. Officials say steps are being taken to improve services at hospitals in Hargeisa, Burao and Borama, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment.

North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro recently visited the dialysis unit at Hargeisa General Hospital as demand increased and kidney patients continued to voice concerns.

Providing dialysis requires substantial funding and up-to-date equipment, as people with kidney disease often need ongoing treatment.

Officials said Taiwan’s $1 million grant is expected to boost the availability of equipment, treatment services and medical care for kidney patients across North Western State of Somalia.