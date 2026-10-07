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Somali intelligence agency kills senior al-Shabab figure accused of major attacks

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 7, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 50 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Somali intelligence agency kills senior al-Shabab figure accused in major attacks

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said it killed Bashir Ahmed Haji Nunow, the former head of al-Shabab’s security wing, in a planned operation in Jilib district.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the agency said the operation was conducted overnight on Oct. 1 in coordination with international partners.

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NISA said Nunow headed al-Shabab’s security wing, known as Amniyat, from 2016 to 2024.

The agency said he operated under several aliases, including Geescadde, Fanax, Gardhuub and Ali Dheere.

NISA accused Nunow of helping plan and execute al-Shabab attacks across Somalia. Those attacks included the Oct. 14, 2017, truck bombing at Soobe Junction in Mogadishu, the assault at Ex-Control Afgoye, the bombing referred to as Soobe 2 and other operations in the capital.

The agency described the Jilib raid as part of continuing efforts to track al-Shabab leaders alleged to have taken part in attacks against Somali civilians.

“Nunow’s death could affect al-Shabab’s leadership and networks, particularly those involved in planning and carrying out attacks, NISA said.

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group, continues to mount attacks in Somalia despite military campaigns by Somali forces and international partners.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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