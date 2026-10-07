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Somalia’s Puntland State Raises Ebola Alert After Fatal Case in Kenya

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 7, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 57 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Somalia’s Puntland State Raises Ebola Alert After Fatal Case in Kenya

Somalia: Puntland State tightens Ebola preparedness after fatal case in Kenya

AXADLE, Somalia – Puntland State has stepped up Ebola preparedness after Kenya confirmed a fatal case of the virus, prompting authorities to strengthen measures aimed at preventing a possible spread.

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In a statement issued Tuesday, the Puntland State Ministry of Health said the Federal State was intensifying disease surveillance, early detection and rapid-response systems to reduce potential risks.

The move came after Kenya reported its first Ebola case, involving a patient who had traveled from the Democratic Republic of Congo through Uganda before dying in Nairobi.

“The Ministry of Health informs the public of Puntland State that no cases of Ebola virus disease have been confirmed in Puntland State to date,” the ministry said. It added that officials were closely tracking developments in neighboring countries and across the wider region.

Health authorities urged residents—especially travelers returning from affected areas—to seek immediate care at the nearest health facility if they develop symptoms including high fever, extreme fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea or unusual bleeding.

The ministry said it was working with government agencies and international health partners to expand Puntland State’s capacity for disease prevention and emergency response.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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