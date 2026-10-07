Somalia’s Puntland State Raises Ebola Alert After Fatal Case in Kenya

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Puntland State Ministry of Health said the Federal State was intensifying disease surveillance, early detection and rapid-response systems to reduce potential risks.

Somalia: Puntland State tightens Ebola preparedness after fatal case in Kenya AXADLE, Somalia – Puntland State has stepped up Ebola preparedness after Kenya confirmed a fatal case of the…

Somalia: Puntland State tightens Ebola preparedness after fatal case in Kenya AXADLE, Somalia – Puntland State has stepped up Ebola preparedness after Kenya confirmed a fatal case of the…

Somalia: Puntland State tightens Ebola preparedness after fatal case in Kenya

AXADLE, Somalia – Puntland State has stepped up Ebola preparedness after Kenya confirmed a fatal case of the virus, prompting authorities to strengthen measures aimed at preventing a possible spread.

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In a statement issued Tuesday, the Puntland State Ministry of Health said the Federal State was intensifying disease surveillance, early detection and rapid-response systems to reduce potential risks.

The move came after Kenya reported its first Ebola case, involving a patient who had traveled from the Democratic Republic of Congo through Uganda before dying in Nairobi.

“The Ministry of Health informs the public of Puntland State that no cases of Ebola virus disease have been confirmed in Puntland State to date,” the ministry said. It added that officials were closely tracking developments in neighboring countries and across the wider region.

Health authorities urged residents—especially travelers returning from affected areas—to seek immediate care at the nearest health facility if they develop symptoms including high fever, extreme fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea or unusual bleeding.

The ministry said it was working with government agencies and international health partners to expand Puntland State’s capacity for disease prevention and emergency response.

AXADLETM