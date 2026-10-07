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Breaking: Nigeria Warns UN Cash Crisis Must Not Harm Developing Countries
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Nigeria Warns UN Cash Crisis Must Not Harm Developing Countries

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By Adam Omar October 7, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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UN Cash Crisis Must Not Harm Developing Countries, Nigeria Warns

Nigeria has urged the United Nations not to allow its ongoing liquidity crisis to weaken human rights assistance for developing and conflict-affected countries, warning against any “disproportionate” impact at the 63rd Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Innocent Iwejuo, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Offices in Geneva, said technical assistance must reflect actual needs, respond to national priorities and be delivered with the consent of the countries concerned. “At a time of resource constraints, adequate and predictable funding is essential,” Ambassador Iwejuo told the gathering.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 635 published stories
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