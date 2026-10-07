Nigeria Warns UN Cash Crisis Must Not Harm Developing Countries

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Innocent Iwejuo, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Offices in Geneva, said technical assistance must reflect actual needs, respond to national priorities and be delivered with the consent…

Nigeria has urged the United Nations not to allow its ongoing liquidity crisis to weaken human rights assistance for developing and conflict-affected countries, warning against any “disproportionate” impact…

Nigeria has urged the United Nations not to allow its ongoing liquidity crisis to weaken human rights assistance for developing and conflict-affected countries, warning against any “disproportionate” impact…

Nigeria has urged the United Nations not to allow its ongoing liquidity crisis to weaken human rights assistance for developing and conflict-affected countries, warning against any “disproportionate” impact at the 63rd Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Innocent Iwejuo, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Offices in Geneva, said technical assistance must reflect actual needs, respond to national priorities and be delivered with the consent of the countries concerned. “At a time of resource constraints, adequate and predictable funding is essential,” Ambassador Iwejuo told the gathering.