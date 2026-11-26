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Hargeisa (AX) — Taiwan’s government has appointed veteran diplomat Chou Shyue-yow as its new representative to the North Western State of Somalia, replacing Chenhwa Lou, who has led…

Hargeisa (AX) — Taiwan’s government has appointed veteran diplomat Chou Shyue-yow as its new representative to the North Western State of Somalia, replacing Chenhwa Lou, who has led Taiwan’s diplomatic office in Hargeisa since it was established in 2020.

The appointment was announced Tuesday by Taiwan’s Executive Yuan as part of a diplomatic reshuffle involving its representative offices in the North Western State of Somalia and Japan.

Chou, currently deputy representative at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, will take over from Lou, who is expected to return to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lou became the first representative Taiwan appointed to the North Western State of Somalia in August 2020 and oversaw the opening of the representative office in Hargeisa, a move that marked the beginning of formal diplomatic relations between the two sides.

During his tenure, Taiwan and the North Western State of Somalia strengthened cooperation in several areas, including healthcare, education, agriculture and technical development.

Chou is a career diplomat with extensive experience in Taiwan’s diplomatic relations with Japan and the United States.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in law from Fu Jen Catholic University and a master’s degree in international affairs and strategic studies from Tamkang University.

His previous diplomatic assignments included postings in San Francisco and Japan, where he served as head of the Taiwan representative office’s Sapporo branch.

He also served as secretary-general of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, an organization dedicated to maintaining and promoting cooperation between Taipei and Tokyo.

The reshuffle also saw Chen Chih-jen, currently an adviser at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, promoted to deputy representative to fill Chou’s position.

Taiwan’s Executive Yuan did not disclose the reason for the diplomatic changes, nor did it specify a firm date for when the new representative will begin his duties in Hargeisa.

Taiwan and the North Western State of Somalia opened diplomatic offices in their respective capitals in 2020, strengthening their ties despite strong opposition from China and Somalia’s federal government.

The North Western State of Somalia declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and established its own administration and institutions, although Mogadishu continues to regard the region as an integral part of Somalia.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and strongly opposes direct diplomatic relations between Taipei and the North Western State of Somalia.

Somalia’s federal government has also criticized cooperation between Taiwan and the North Western State of Somalia, describing the relationship as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The leadership change comes as Taiwan and the North Western State of Somalia continue cooperation in diplomacy and development through their representative offices.