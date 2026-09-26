Somali President Calls for Gaza Ceasefire and Two-State Solution at UN

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Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has urged an immediate, durable ceasefire in Gaza, unrestricted humanitarian access and a renewed international push for a two-state solution, saying it remains…

Somalia’s President Mohamed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has urged an immediate, durable ceasefire…

Somalia’s President Mohamed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has urged an immediate, durable ceasefire in Gaza, unrestricted humanitarian access and a renewed international push for a two-state solution, saying it remains the only credible route to a fair and lasting peace in the Middle East.

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Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, Mohamud said Somalia was cooperating with members of the UN Security Council and the broader UN membership to advance peace and stability across the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Somalia was elected in June 2024 to serve as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025–2026 term, alongside four other countries elected by the General Assembly.

“Somalia, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, is working tirelessly to promote the ideals and values of peace, stability and shared opportunities across the world,” Mohamud said.

“We are actively working with all Security Council members and the wider UN membership to find solutions for peace in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.”

Deeply concerned

Addressing Gaza, Mohamud said Somalia remained deeply alarmed by the suffering of Palestinians, pointing to the continuing violence, displacement and deprivation in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

“The ongoing violence, displacement and deprivation faced in the occupied territories, including Gaza, demand our collective conscience and urgent action,” he said.

His comments came as Gaza’s health ministry reported that five additional Palestinians had been killed and 35 wounded during the preceding 24 hours.

The ministry said hospitals had received the remains of five people and provided treatment to 35 Palestinians injured during that period.

It reported that the Palestinian death toll in Gaza since October 2023 had risen to 73,928, while the number of injured stood at 175,030.

The ministry also said 1,408 Palestinians had been killed and 4,916 wounded since the ceasefire that began in October 2025.